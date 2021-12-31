More than 17,000 tourists visit Chiang Mai daily during New Year holidays

Chiang Mai Province is one of the most popular destinations during the New Year festival and winter season. Chiang Mai Airport Director Wichit Kaewsaitiam said the airport currently operates 110 – 120 flights per day, with around 16,000 – 17,500 passengers. This may lead to congestion at the airport as well as areas nearby.







The Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office and Nakornping Hospital have deployed medical staff to provide ATKs and vaccination services at the exit of gate No 1 of the domestic passenger terminal. Passengers can get tested and/or vaccinated for free to prevent the spread of Covid-19, especially the highly infectious Omicron variant. (NNT)



























