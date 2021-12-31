Amazing electric light formations erected on Pattaya Beach

By Pattaya Mail
Colorful lights brighten Beach Road in time for the New Year celebration.

To celebrate the New Year and bring back joy and happiness to the people, Pattaya City decided to splurge and brighten up the lives of city residents and visitors who will be swarming Pattaya’s streets and beaches this New Year weekend.



Artists and engineers created amazing hi-tech light formations depicting dolphins – the symbol of Pattaya, and colorful exotic flora. Engineers assembled a 10-metre-long heart-tunnel built especially for young and old lovers to hold hands and walk through while rededicating their vows of endless love and loyalty to each other until the end of time.

Pattaya is geared up to come back to life again in 2022. Happy New Year!

The city assembled a 10-metre-long heart-tunnel for young and old lovers.









