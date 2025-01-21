Monk found dead in temple near Bangkok, attacked by ‘George’ his pet pit bull

NONTHABURI, Thailand – A monk was found dead in his living quarters at a temple in Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok, apparently attacked by his pet pit bull, police said on Tuesday.

The exact cause of death is still under investigation, with authorities awaiting autopsy results to determine whether the monk died before or as a result of the dog attack.

Upon arriving at the scene with forensic doctors and rescue workers, they found the body of Phra Bannadit, 46, inside his single-story living quarters.







The monk was found lying face down in a pool of blood with severe injuries to his head, including bite marks penetrating the skull. His hand was also missing, with no trace of it found at the scene. Authorities estimate he had been dead for approximately two days.

A temple devotee, who identified himself as Mr. Ou, discovered the body. He told police he had intended to check on the monk around 11 p.m. on Monday after not seeing him since Saturday. Initially, he thought the monk was away, but noticed the lights were on and his car was parked outside. After receiving no response to his knocks, he reached through a window to open the door.

The monk’s pit bull, named “George,” ran out as the door opened. Mr. Ou then entered the room and found the body, prompting him to alert the abbot and contact the police.

Mr. Ou explained that Phra Bannadit was the abbot’s secretary and had raised George from a puppy. The dog is now over a year old. He added that the monk had been bitten by the dog several times before, as it was possessive.

Following the incident, local officials, including a veterinarian Saowanee Phuangphaiboon, head of the provincial livestock health group, visited the temple to assess the dog and prevent future incidents.

The sub-district chief expressed hope that the Department of Livestock Development or animal welfare organizations would take George into their care, as no one at the temple is equipped to handle the dog following the monk’s death. He also raised concerns about the dog’s potential future behavior. (TNA)







































