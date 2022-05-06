Thailand Post issues commemorative stamp for APEC2022

The government has announced that Thailand Commemorative Stamps will be available for purchase at Post Offices nationwide on 9 May 2022.

Both stamp collectors and the general public are invited to have in possession of this commemorative stamp to recognize Thailand’s hosting of APEC2022.



Each stamp features a graphic depicting “Chalom,” a bamboo basket that represents Thailand’s trade and has been chosen as the logo for #APEC2022THAILAND.

All twenty-one APEC economies are represented by the bamboo strands that form the basket, which symbolizes strength, adaptability, and endurance.

For additional information on the commemorative stamp, contact Thailand Post at hotline 1545 or visit www.thailandpost.co.th. (NNT)


































