Monday new Covid-19 cases – boxers’ trainers and spectators, German and French national

BANGKOK– Thailand recorded 122 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection and the total reached 721, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday.







Dr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman of the ministry, said that the 721 patients included 668 at hospitals and 52 people who recovered and were discharged

Of the 122 new cases, four of them were boxers’ trainers and spectators at boxing stadiums who were in Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Ubon Ratchathani provinces and 16 people in close contact with them.

Others included 10 international travelers, deliverymen, students, masseurs and relatives of previous patients. Among them were German and French people. Thai patients in this group were in Bangkok, Surat Thani and Roi Et provinces.

Ninety-two new patients were being investigated on the causes of their infection. They included seven severely ill people. (TNA)











