Royal Thai Police closed Malaysia, Myanmar borders on COVID-19

BANGKOK – Police seriously closed the border with Malaysia and Myanmar adjacent to five southern provinces to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







Pol Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, said that from 12am on March 23 immigration police closed southern border crossings in Songkhla, Satun, Yala, Narathiwat, and Ranong provinces. People of all nationalities including Thai were not allowed to cross the border.

The measure, however, spares cargo trucks passing through some border checkpoints and only one person is allowed on each truck, he said.

Immigration police and local authorities were thoroughly checking people on cargo trucks passing the border, Pol Col Kritsana said.

Cargo trucks were allowed to cross border at Sadao checkpoint in Songkhla, Wang Prachan checkpoint in Satun, a permanent checkpoint of Betong district in Yala, the permanent checkpoint in Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat, and the Ranong-Kawthaung permanent checkpoint in Ranong. (TNA)

Loading…











