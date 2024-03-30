Miss Universe 2023 first runner-up, Anntonia Porsild, featured as Songkran ambassador

The Ministry of Culture has unveiled plans for this year’s Songkran festival, following UNESCO’s designation of Songkran as an important global cultural heritage. Announced during a recent press conference at the Thailand Cultural Center, the festival, which is themed “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,” seeks to showcase Thai New Year traditions, enhance cultural tourism, and stimulate economic development through community-based events.







According to Minister of Culture Sermsak Pongpanich, this year’s festival is notable for featuring Anntonia Porsild, Miss Universe 2023 first runner-up, as the Songkran ambassador and introducing Songkran songs in various languages. Celebrations are planned across Thailand, including Bangkok and provinces like Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Samut Prakan, Chonburi, and Phuket. Each location will offer unique activities, from traditional rituals to modern music festivals, showcasing the diversity of Songkran festivities.

The Culture Ministry is also organizing public activities, such as a national artist blessing ceremony, an exhibition on Songkran as an intangible cultural heritage, and a traditional festival at Wat Suthat Thepwararam in Bangkok. These events engage the public in the preservation of Songkran traditions and deepen the appreciation of its cultural significance.







With the Songkran festival being represented as a key moment to celebrate Thai traditions, the Ministry of Culture invites everyone to join in the festivities, expressing readiness to provide a warm welcome to all Thais and visitors from around the world. (NNT)

































