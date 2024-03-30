Bangkok Airways sets its sights on European market

Bangkok Airways, through President Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, has outlined its roadmap for 2024, emphasizing its dedication to supporting Thailand’s tourism recovery amidst promising indications of the industry’s resurgence.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), global airline revenue surpassed pre-COVID levels by 107% in 2023. Thailand’s domestic and international travel is steadily approaching 2018 figures, driven by government incentives such as visa exemptions and tourism promotion in secondary cities.







With a target of accommodating 4.5 million passengers and expecting passenger revenue close to 18 billion baht, Bangkok Airways sets its sights on the European market. The airline plans to fortify partnerships and delve into airport-related ventures such as catering, ground services, and cargo operations.

Bangkok Airways also made clear its commitment to sustainability, aligning with global initiatives and government mandates for a more environmentally friendly aviation sector. (NNT)































