Miss Poland 2011 publicly shares her memorable ‘Samui Plus’ holiday experience

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prague Office recently invited

Ms. Marcelina Zawadzka, Miss Poland 2011 and well-known Polish TV presenter and model, as a participant in the ‘Samui Plus Influencer Familiarisation Trip’ project, from 19 July-3 August, 2021.

The fam trip was organised to promote and create awareness of the ‘Samui Plus’ programme, which was launched on 15 July, 2021, to reopen the destination to tourism and which allows fully vaccinated foreign tourists from 69 countries/territories approved by Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration – which includes Poland – to visit Samui, Ko Pha-ngan and Ko Tao under specific conditions.







During her stay on Ko Samui and Ko Pha-ngan, Ms. Zawadzka, a popular personality in Poland with over 600,000 followers on Instagram (Marcelina_zawadzka), posted a number of photos, video clips, and messages portraying the memorable experience she and other trip members enjoyed.

In one such posting, Ms. Zawadzka said, “For everyone thinking to come here, you must know Thailand is the paradise. It has probably never been that peaceful. I enjoy being here not only because of its beauty, but also because we can contribute to help the local businesses.”



Ms. Zawadzka also shared her experience during her first 7 nights stay at Fair House Villas & Spa, one of the many Samui Extra Plus hotels that it is a truly amazing resort right at the beach with sunset views and a view towards Ko Pha-ngan. All Samui Extra Plus hotels are acknowledged by Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Royal Thai Embassy/Consulate-General processing of the Certificate of Entry (COE) application specifically under the Samui Plus programme.

Samui Plus’ travellers can choose to spend the remaining 7 nights in a SHA Plus hotel either on Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, or Ko Tao to complete their first 14 nights before being able to travel to other destinations in Thailand. Alternatively, they can stay under the ‘Samui Plus’ arrangement for less than 14 nights, and then leave Samui for another country.

Ms. Zawadzka’s Instagram postings gave her admiring fans a close-up look at the variety of wonderful experiences to be had in Samui and Ko Pha-ngan; such as, Thai massage, yoga, ceramic painting, cycling, coconut stalk art making, along of course with the world-famous Thai hospitality, which welcomes all visitors.







Various Polish online lifestyle media also publicised Ms. Zawadzka’s ‘Samui Plus’ trip, thus creating wider exposure for Thailand. This included eska.pl, styl.pl, rmf.fm, www.wp.pl and swiatseriali.interia.pl.

For more information on the Samui Plus programme, see:

