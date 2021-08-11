Pattaya boy pleads on Facebook for food for family

His grandmother no longer can sell curry. His blind father lost his job as a masseur and singer. So young Sorayuth Wareedum did what he knows – Facebook – to help the family eat.

The 11-year-old student at Ban Nernplubwan School posted to the social network to ask for someone to donate food to his family of eight.







Sorayuth’s father, Weerayuth Wareedum, 28, said Aug. 10 that his family was one that believes in work. His 50-year-old mother, Wansuna Nirojmai, sold curry rice outside Pattaya entertainment venues. He used to work in the South as a masseur. When the coronavirus pandemic began last year, he moved home and sang at Pattaya markets for money.



But now the bars are closed, the food stalls gone, massage parlors shuttered and markets abandoned amid the raging Covid-19 third wave. No one is working and they are getting desperate.

Talking with reporters at his Soi Mabyailia 5 house, Weerayuth said he didn’t ask – and didn’t know – his son posted a plea to Facebook, but he can understand why the boy did it.

He’s thankful that the appeal got noticed and hopes for better fortune in the future.





























