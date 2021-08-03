Samui remains in safe environment after reports of Covid cases from entertainment place

The disease control center on Koh Samui of Surat Thani province on Monday reported six new COVID-19 cases on Koh Samui island, which were parts of a cluster from an entertainment place on Hat Chaweng beach in Bor Phut sub-district.

The total cases rose to 234, 117 of whom recovered and were discharged from hospitals.







Ratchaporn Pulsawat, president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, said the Surat Thani governor proceeded with the Samui Plus Model project as there had been only one COVID-19 patient in the project since its start on Aug 1. Visitors in the Samui Plus Model project were in a very safe environment, he said. (TNA)























