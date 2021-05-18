Overdue road project annoying South Pattaya locals

South Pattaya residents are complaining about continued flooding and detours stemming from delayed road construction.

Thai Tonglee Co. was supposed to deliver a new pump station and high-pressure water pipe project April 27 but failed to complete the project on time. There’s no estimate for when it will be done.







In the meantime, residents along Sukhumvit 46/4, Soi Bongkot and South Road are complaining about road closures and flooding resulting from the road work and disconnected pipes.

Locals call on city hall to push the contractor to wrap up the 5-million-baht job as soon as possible.





























