Miss Grand Myanmar seeks refuge and asks for humanitarian support in Bangkok

According to the Director of Miss Grand International, Nawat Itsaragrisil, Miss Grand Myanmar 2020, Han Lay, will be staying in Thailand, under the Miss Grand International organisation’s care, for at least three months, to ensure her safety, after they determined that it is currently unsafe for her to return to Myanmar.







Nawat said that the Miss Grand International management will be covering all the expenses, and will be applying for a work permit for Han Lay, to allow her to work legally in Thailand.

Han Lay expressed her gratitude to the media and the international community, who have been supporting her and Myanmar. She said that people became more aware of the situation in Myanmar after the speech she gave during the pageant earlier this month.



She added that it is necessary for her, as a Myanmar citizen, to fight for justice and to ask for international humanitarian support. (NNT)















