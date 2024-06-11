Ministry resolves over 152,000 informal debt cases

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Interior has made substantial progress in addressing the nation’s informal debt issues, having successfully resolved 152,679 cases of informal debt, leading to a debt reduction totaling 1.2 billion baht.

Permanent Secretary for Interior Suttipong Juljarern reported that the ministry had launched a registration system for citizens dealing with informal debts, drawing 153,400 registrants. Teams from relevant units are actively mediating between creditors and debtors to resolve these cases. Currently, 721 cases are still in mediation, with efforts underway to conclude them promptly. As many as 468 cases have also been referred to local police for additional legal action.







The resolution efforts have varied, with some cases ending in mutual agreements between creditors and debtors, while others have led to criminal proceedings. Although registration for debt resolution has closed, the ministry is still working to enhance the quality of life for those involved by increasing access to low-interest loans and expanding economic opportunities to prevent recurring debt cycles.

Suttipong has encouraged provincial governors and district chiefs to continue promoting support services for those with unresolved informal debts. Citizens can seek assistance by contacting the Damrongtham Center, either by calling the 24/7 hotline at 1567 or visiting www.damrongdhama.moi.go.th. (NNT)





































