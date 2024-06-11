OTOP midyear event generates 142 million baht in two days at IMPACT

Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul has inaugurated the OTOP Midyear 2024 event at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, revealing that it has already generated over 142 million baht in sales in just two days. The event, running between June 8 and 16, showcases a diverse array of Thai community products under the theme “Diverse Thai Wisdom Products.”







The One Tambon One Product (OTOP) project has been established by the government to reduce social inequality by enhancing employment and income opportunities for local communities. The initiative provides access to modern knowledge, funding, and support in management and marketing, connecting Thai community products with broader domestic and international markets.

This year’s event commemorates His Majesty the King’s upcoming 6th cycle birthday anniversary on July 28 with special exhibitions reflecting royal benevolence and various royal projects aimed at national development. The gathering features over 2,000 community products, ranging from Thai fabrics to food, promoting Thai craftsmanship and contributing to grassroots economic development.









The event also highlights special zones that celebrate Thai culture and innovation. The “Thai Fabric Fun” zone, inspired by HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, features sustainable fashion made from traditional Thai fabrics. Additionally, the “OTOP Artist” zone and the “OTOP Nawatwithi Community Tourism” zone display various products that preserve local wisdom and promote community tourism. (NNT)





































