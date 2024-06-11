Foreign Minister joins BRICS in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, to boost global ties

Thailand is set to deepen its engagement with major emerging economies as Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa attends the “BRICS Dialogue with Developing Countries.” The meeting, scheduled for on June 11 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, is part of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Summit hosted by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Discussions will focus on sustainable development and global security, aligning with Russia’s BRICS presidency theme of promoting a fair multilateral system for global development and security.







BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and recently added members Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, represents a coalition of developing and emerging market countries. Thailand’s Cabinet recently endorsed the country’s application for BRICS membership, signaling a move to enhance economic and diplomatic ties with these nations.

Membership in BRICS is expected to provide Thailand with numerous benefits, including expanded bilateral economic relations in trade, investment, finance, food security, and energy security. The gathering is expected to solidify Thailand’s influence among developing nations and support its active participation in various international cooperative frameworks, including ASEAN, APEC, BIMSTEC, ACD, IORA, and the G77 group. (NNT)











































