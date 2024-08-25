Ministry explores mass rapid transit project buy back fund, congestion charges in central Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Transport is exploring the creation of an infrastructure fund to buy back mass rapid transit projects from private companies, with the goal of introducing a flat fare of 20 baht per ride.

The ministry plans to collaborate with the Finance Ministry to establish the fund, which will be separate from the existing Joint Ticket Promotion Fund that compensates for fare differences. To maximize public benefits, the plan could involve a broader integration of transport modes, including express boats and public buses.







In addition to the fare proposal, the ministry is studying the possibility of implementing congestion charges in central areas such as Ratchadapisek, Siam, and Sukhumvit, where mass transit services are available. The approach mirrors systems in cities such as London and Singapore and could help manage traffic in Bangkok’s busiest districts.

The ministry also plans to transfer the management of 29 airports currently overseen by the Department of Airports to Airports of Thailand (AOT) over the next decade. The first phase of this project includes the airports in Krabi, Udon Thani, and Buri Ram provinces. (NNT)







































