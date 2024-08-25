Sidewalk collapse near ‘Fai Chai’ BTS Station in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Bangkoknoi District Office Facebook page reported a sidewalk collapse beneath the Fai Chai BTS Station on August 25. The area has been cordoned off for further investigation by relevant authorities, including the Department of Public Works, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), and the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority.

At this time, there have been no reported injuries or fatalities. The district office has assured the public that they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.



























































