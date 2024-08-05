PM motivates tourist police at Sanam Luang, near Temple of The Emerald Buddha in Bangkok

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited Sanam Luang, near Wat Phra Kaew (Temple of The Emerald Buddha) in Bangkok, to inspect and motivate the efforts of the tourist police on August 5. He was warmly welcomed by Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Phuakarm, Commissioner of the Tourist Police, along with 75 tourist police officers.







During his visit, Prime Minister Srettha engaged in conversations with the officers, outlining key policies. He emphasized that the government’s main policy, “Ignite Thailand,” highlights the importance of tourism. In recent times, the number of tourists has surpassed pre-COVID-19 levels, with visitors from China, Russia, Malaysia, Australia, the UK, and other countries. Therefore, the tourist police play a crucial role in driving the economy and ensuring the well-being of both Thai citizens and international tourists.







Prime Minister Srettha observed the operations of the tourist police, noting the diversity among the officers. He suggested minor improvements, such as indicating language proficiency and country of origin on the officers’ uniforms. He praised Commissioner Saksira for his excellent management and acknowledged the tourist police as an unsung hero organization, often overlooked unless issues arise.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of ensuring that equipment, work readiness, health, and safety are well-maintained. He noted that the upcoming year would be significant for Thailand’s tourism, elevating the roles of all involved. He also commended the volunteers who assist in these efforts.









Following the policy discussion, Prime Minister Srettha toured the mobile tourist police unit and interacted with Chinese tourists. He inquired about their sense of safety while visiting Thailand, to which they responded positively. The Prime Minister expressed his hopes that they would enjoy their visit, appreciate the food, and feel safe. He encouraged them to return, especially during the upcoming Golden Week in late September to early October, when Thailand plans to host special events for Chinese tourists.

As a token of appreciation, Prime Minister Srettha presented the Chinese tourists with handheld fans. The tourists responded enthusiastically, chanting “Prime Minister Srettha” in Thai. (TNA)









































