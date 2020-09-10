Regents International School Pattaya – Top Performing Students receive Outstanding Learner Awards

Huge congratulations to Regents International School Pattaya’s three winners; Lucas, Sofiya and Chaewon on their Outstanding Learner Awards (Pearson exam board).

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Students received their awards at a ceremony that took place at Regents International School Pattaya on 26 August 2020. Students were accompanied by their parents, Mr Spear (IGCSE Coordinator), Ms Watson (Head of Maths), Rachel Perry (Head of Enterprise) and Tamara McKenna (Deputy Head Curriculum & Assessment). The awards were presented by Sarah Osborne-James, School Principal and Amos Turner-Wardell, Head of Secondary.







Sofiya received the award for the highest mark in Thailand in International GCSE English Literature. Sofiya first came to Regents in Year 6 and has always loved reading, she believes it is her love of reading that has helped her to learn.

Sofiya said, “I found IGCSE difficult at first, but I persevered and listened to the advice of my teachers, which helped me to make the necessary improvements.” Sofiya is a native Russian speaker which makes her achievements all the more impressive.

Chaewon received the highest mark in Thailand for International GCSE Mathematics. Chaewon started at Regents aged 13 and was an EAL student to begin with. She was inspired by the passion of her teachers, which helped her progress in writing, but more importantly it was the encouragement of her teachers that she feels helped her the most.

“Mathematics is my favourite subject and I like challenging questions – when I get my marks back it inspires me and I feel motivated to do more.” Chaewon always studies in English, but furthers her research in Korean, which she continually reads and writes in, to further her own language and to expand her vocabulary. Chaewon was recognised last year by Cambridge International as the best in Thailand for Korean, as a non-native English speaker these are incredible results.

Lucas Rimini has achieved an incredible set of results. He won the award for the highest mark in Thailand for International GCSE Mathematics, highest mark in Thailand for International GCSE Business and highest mark in Thailand for International GCSE Spanish. Lucas arrived at Regents in Year 7 with no English and was an EAL student, within two years he had progressed to Set 1 in English. Lucas enjoys learning, and he thinks that is what makes him successful.

“I love the continual challenge of the IB Programme, it keeps me on my feet!” For someone with IGCSE results for the best in Thailand in three different subject areas, as a non-native English speaker, these results are absolutely amazing!





These fantastic results are a combination of all the hard work of our students, our Be Ambitious approach and the support of our excellent teachers. On behalf of our school community, we would like to take this opportunity to congratulate these students on these absolutely fantastic results and thank our teachers for always inspiring and challenging our students to achieve more than what they may have thought possible.

The IGCSE is one of the most academically challenging qualifications currently on offer to 14-16-year-old students worldwide. The qualifications cover a broad range of subjects including languages, humanities, social sciences, mathematics, computer science and are well respected by international universities.

The IGCSE provides students with an excellent foundation to be able to embark on the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) with confidence.











