Fully vaccinated travelers to Thailand will no longer need RT-PCR test upon arrival starting May 1

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday (22 Apr) approved the easing of entry requirements for fully vaccinated travelers by canceling the Test & Go scheme, starting May 1. Fully vaccinated travelers will no longer be subject to an RT-PCR test upon arrival. This automatically removes the requirement for travelers to stay within their hotel rooms while waiting for their test results.



The government will continue to encourage international travelers to self-test using antigen test kits during their stays. Treatments for those who test positive will be covered by their travel insurance.

Unvaccinated or under-vaccinated travelers who do not provide a negative pre-departure RT-PCR test will be subject to a 5-day quarantine, while those who can present a negative pre-departure test result will be subject to the same entry protocol as fully vaccinated travelers. The pre-departure test must be performed within 72 hours of travel.







The minimum travel insurance coverage will also be lowered to 10,000 U.S. dollars per person.

All travelers will still be required to register for Thailand Pass prior to travel, where they will be required to upload necessary documents based on their entry criteria.

The CCSA also adjusted the color-coded disease control categories applied to provinces. Thai provinces are now either in the yellow category for high surveillance, or the blue tourism category.

The latest round of relaxation allows every business category, except nightclubs, to reopen. Restaurants receiving the SHA+ or Thai Stop COVID 2 Plus certifications can get an extra hour to serve alcohol, which is until midnight. (NNT)

































