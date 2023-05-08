Michelin Chef’s Talk at Samui underscores Thailand’s direction towards Sustainable Gastronomy

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is continuing its efforts to raise awareness and promote sustainability in the country’s culinary and hospitality sectors, and the upcoming seventh edition of The MICHELIN Guide Thailand, with the “Chef’s Talk” event taking place on Ko Samui, Surat Thani, on 2-3 May.







Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, said “The MICHELIN Guide Thailand has been instrumental in driving the growth of Thailand’s tourism sector – through the enhanced awareness of gastronomy tourism in Thailand to the highest international level and the promotion of socially and environmentally responsible business operations. Food is a soft power that adds value to meaningful travel experiences and inspires travellers to Thailand.”







The “Chef’s Talk” event on Ko Samui followed last month’s announcement of the MICHELIN Guide Thailand’s expansion of its coverage to Ko Samui and Surat Thani in Southern Thailand – in its upcoming edition.

The event was organised to elevate the tourism supply (Shape Supply) in the culinary and hospitality sectors on Ko Samui and Surat Thani, which are recognised for distinctive local flavours and culinary traditions, in addition to a wide variety of natural wonders and cultural heritage.









The casual two-day forum saw Chef Chumpol Jangprai of R-Haan – 2 Michelin stars restaurant in Bangkok – and Chef Rick Dingen of Jampa – a Michelin Green Star restaurant in Phuket – sharing best practices on placing sustainability on the menu. Discussions included restaurant management guidelines, development of restaurant standards on both food and service, and the latest restaurant trends to cater to the current demands of customers.

The 2024 edition of the MICHELIN Guide Thailand – to be released at the end of this year – will cover Bangkok (since 2018), Phuket and Phang-nga (since 2019), Chiang Mai (since 2020), Ayutthaya (since 2022), Isan (since 2023), and Koh Samui and Surat Thani mainland.

According to the latest research by Kenetixs Consulting, The MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2022 has resulted to an increase of 223.34 million Baht in food spending by foreign tourists from January to December 2022.







Previously, separate research by Kenetixs Consulting and Ernst & Young also concluded that The MICHELIN Guide Thailand from 2017-2020 has resulted in an added economic value from food spending by foreign tourists at approximately 842.4 million Baht, the creation of 4,800 additional jobs in the food-related sector, and the attraction of more foreign chefs to come and work and invest in fine-dining in Thailand. (TAT)















