Former monk detained on charges of embezzling over 180 million baht temple donations

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has sought detention of a former monk charged with embezzling more than 180 million baht from donations to the temple in Nakhon Ratchasima where he was based.

Mr.Khom, formerly known as Phra Ajarn Khom, a famous monk and meditation teacher, 38 was arrested along with two suspects, his sister Juthathip, 35 and Mr Wutthipa or Phra Mor, 38.

The police opposed their bail requests for fear that they would flee or temper with evidence.

The police found gold bullion bars worth 19 million baht and 80 million baht in cash buried underground during the search around the temple.







Earlier, the search at the house of the former monk’s sister found 51 million baht in cash and 70 million baht in bank accounts and other assets valued more than 200 million baht in total.

The former monk was also found to have engaged in sexual activity and was defrocked on Monday after the arrest. (TNA)



















