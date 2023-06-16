MFP leader Pita thanks his supporters at Tha Phae gate, Chiang Mai

Move Forward Party leader discussed the PM2.5 dust pollution problem in Chiang Mai during his visit to thank voters in the northern province.

After the MFP-led coalition government is formed, an international hub will be established to address the tiny dust problem in cooperation with neighboring countries. The environment fund will be used to tackle the dust pollution, said Mr. Pita, MFP’s prime minister candidate when he met the civil society and the private sector.







The PM 2.5 pollution is the urgent and major problem in the North. Chiang Mai lost tourism income of 700 million baht during the Songkran festival in April when it was hit by hazardous haze. The province has the budget of 85 million baht to address the problem while the loss was worth more than 10 billion baht.







Mr. Pita met people at the Hangdong municipal market Thursday afternoon and traveled in a convoy to thank his supporters from the Tha Phae gate, Chiang Mai’s landmark to San Sai district where he addressed the crowd at the Sansai Luang municipal park. (TNA)















