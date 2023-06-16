MFP leader Pita puts haze disaster top priority for Chiang Mai

Frontrunner Prime Ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat has thanked voters in Chiang Mai province and called for a creative economic policy and urgent responses to haze.

Move Forward party leader and Prime Ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat went to Chiang Mai province, as part of his tour to northern provinces to thank supporters for their votes.

Move Forward party won 7 out of 10 electoral districts in Chiang Mai.







Mr. Pita, together with Mr. Phattarapong Leelaphat, an MP-elect for the 8th electoral district of Chiang Mai, along with other party members, received a warm welcome, with the traditional bracelet tying ceremony performed to highlight the support of their voters.

Mr. Pita promised the people of Chiang Mai that their next Prime Minister will be attentive, caring, and ready to learn about their problems.







He highlighted the need for a creative economic policy as a tool to solve economic issues and increase the capabilities of local people.

Me. Pita also promised to make the haze disaster a top priority for his government, while pleading for confidence in the cooperation between Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties. (NNT)















