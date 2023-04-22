MFA and military to discuss evacuation plans for Thais in Sudan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the military are planning to further discuss evacuation strategies for Thai nationals in Sudan in light of the recent violent unrest within the African nation.

Kanchana Patarachoke, director-general of the MFA’s Department of Information, said the ministry has met to discuss evacuating Thais from Sudan after violent clashes erupted in the country on April 15. The two sides will devise evacuation strategies in light of the difficulties caused by the shutdown of the international airport in Khartoum due to fighting.







The conflict between forces allied to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has resulted in the deaths of 270 individuals and the injuries of over 2,600 others. Fortunately, no Thais have been reported injured or killed in the unrest.







About 300 Thais are reported to be living in Sudan, some 200 of whom are Thai-Muslim students at the International University of Africa in Khartoum.

Thai nationals living in Sudan can register for emergency assistance and evacuation support with the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo by calling +201-0194-01243 or via emails listed on the embassy’s official website. (NNT)















