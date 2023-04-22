East Pattaya locals losing sleep due to clanking sewers

East Pattaya residents complain they’re losing sleep due to clanking sewer grates.

Chujit Pengsawat, 47, said April 20 that the surface of Soi Mabyailia 42 has been a mess for two months following a 7.7-million-baht construction project that finished in September.

Nongprue Subdistrict spent 7.2 million baht to lay new drainage pipes under the street and then resurfaced the road in concrete. But the installation of sewer grates was substandard, to say the least, residents complained. Ever since the road was resurfaced, the grates have broken loose from their mounts and clank and bang every time a vehicle rolls over them.







Nongprue roadworkers have come out numerous times to reweld the grates, but they break again in as little as a day, Chujit claimed.

Residents are stressed and sleepless, with some neighbors resorting to sleeping pills, she said.

Locals want Nongprue to fix the problem once and for all.















