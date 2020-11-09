Mexican Sunflower Blooming Festival, Mae Hong Son, North Thailand

In Mae Hong Son, Mexican Sunflowers on Doi Mae Ukho have begun to bloom beautifully and will continue to bloom until the middle of this month.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

An area of more than 500 rai on Doi Mae Ukho, Khun Yuam district, Mae Hong Son province, is full of yellow Mexican Sunflowers; 30 percent of them are now in bloom. Each day, tourists from many provinces visit the Mexican Sunflower field and stay there overnight to view the morning beauty of Mexican Sunflowers, at close proximity.

Mae Hong Son has officially opened the Mexican Sunflower Blooming season on Doi Mae Ukho to welcome visitors. Mexican Sunflowers gradually bloom throughout the area in mid-November but are in bloom for about two weeks only.

Local people suggest that those who wish to see the Mexican Sunflowers visit Doi Mae Ukho in the early morning because the mountain will be shrouded in fog. Tourists will feel refreshed and rewarded to see the Mexican Sunflowers after the long journey up and around more than 2,000 curves. (NNT)

Loading…











