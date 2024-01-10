Air quality gets worse across Bangkok

The air quality in Bangkok on the morning of Wednesday January 10 has exceeded the safety threshold, with PM2.5 levels reaching orange levels throughout the city.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration urges the public to wear face masks whenever they go outside to protect themselves from the harmful effects of PM2.5.







As of 7 a.m., the air quality data from air quality monitoring stations in Bangkok reported a PM2.5 concentration ranging from 41.9 to 73.1 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³) or 56.4 µg/m³)on average.

This represents an increase compared to the same time yesterday and surpasses the standard threshold, indicating a health impact (the standard is set at 37.5 µg/m³). A total of 70 areas in Bangkok are affected.







General Public Advisory:

Use protective equipment such as face masks every time you go outside to shield yourself from PM2.5.

Limit the duration of outdoor activities or strenuous exercise.

Monitor for abnormal symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, and eye irritation.

At-Risk Population Advisory:

Utilize protective equipment, including face masks, every time you leave a building.

Avoid engaging in activities or outdoor exercises that require significant exertion.

Follow medical advice promptly if experiencing abnormal symptoms.







Factors Influencing the Situation (Meteorological Predictions):

Between January 10 and 18, the weather is expected to have weak air dispersion, with alternating periods of open and closed atmospheric conditions near the surface. There is also a possibility of rain, which could slightly improve the dispersion of PM2.5 particles.

Hotspot Detection:

Satellite observation has detected a hotspot in Bangkok’s Klong Sam Wa on January 10 at 1.45 a.m. Officials are inspecting to identify the certain area where it occurred. (TNA)





























