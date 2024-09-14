Former actress robbed by longtime maid, assets worth over 1 million baht stolen

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Metropolitan Police, along with Operation Unit 4, have arrested a 30-year-old woman named Bua on charges of “theft of property belonging to an employer or under an employer’s possession”, Sep 14. Police seized two gold rings with gemstones and a silver necklace with a silver cross pendant as evidence. The arrest was made in front of her residence in Soi Lat Krabang 3, Lat Krabang district.

The case came to light after Thannakorn, the husband of former actress Blue Erica, filed a complaint at Wang Thonglang Police Station. He accused their maid of stealing valuable items from their home in Ramkhamhaeng.



Blue Erica revealed that she had known the maid for over ten years. She often helped her due to the maid’s difficult circumstances, particularly because she had three young children. Out of sympathy, she employed her as a part-time maid.

On August 17, Blue Erica’s husband noticed that valuable items, including rings and necklaces, were missing. They suspected the maid, as there had been earlier incidents raising suspicion. In late 2023, they discovered several thousand baht missing from their bedroom, along with other items such as an iPhone charger. Despite the maid’s promise to replace them, she never did, and there were frequent instances where she disconnected the security cameras.







On August 18, the maid returned to work as usual. When Blue Erica’s husband left for work, he realized he had forgotten his phone and returned to find the maid rummaging through their belongings near the bedside. Confronting her, they asked her to return the stolen items. Later, the maid fled her home in On Nut and could no longer be reached.

The stolen items included four pieces of jewelry: two gemstone gold rings valued at 300,000 baht, four white gold rings worth 680,000 baht, a diamond-studded bracelet valued at 65,000 baht, and a red gemstone ring worth 120,000 baht, totaling 1,165,000 baht.

The suspect confessed to the theft, citing debt and financial problems as her motivation. She admitted to pawning some of the stolen items but still had two gold rings and a cross pendant in her possession. The suspect has been handed over to the police for further legal action. (TNA)

































