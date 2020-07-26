Thailand implements relief plan during long holiday period

The transport ministry has prepared measures to facilitate travelers during the long holiday this weekend as the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning expects more than nine million people to travel in the country during the period.







Transport Minister, Saksayam Chidchob on Friday presided over the meeting on facilitating motorists in the upcoming long holiday.

He instructed relevant agencies to analyze the road accident data in the past to reduce the risks and prevent road accidents in the next holiday and told the Highway Department and the expressway authority of Thailand to open all toll gates to increase traffic flow in front of the toll plaza.

The department of highway and the department of rural roads were ordered to stop all road construction and to reopen more traffic lanes for vehicles.

The Department of Land Transport was assigned to ask for cooperation from truck operators to suspend their operations during the period. Public transport must maintain Covid-19 surveillance measures for the safety of passengers.

Meanwhile, the government approved waiving motorway toll fees for two motorways (Highway 7 Bangkok-Pattaya and Highway 9 on Bang Pa In-Bang Phli) and two expressways (Burapa Vithi and Kanchanapisek) from July 24 to 29 to help people cut travel costs.







The cabinet approved July 27 as a substitute holiday for Songkran. The announcement created a four-day holiday from July 25-28. July 28 is a holiday, observing His Majesty the King’s birthday. (TNA)











