MCOT wins 6 FM radio frequencies in Bangkok

MCOT happily won six FM radio frequencies in Bangkok within the budget that its board approved.

MCOT vied for 55 frequencies comprising six in Bangkok and adjacent provinces and 49 in other provinces in the auctions organized by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.



At the auction venue, MCOT president Kasemsarn Chotchakornpant said he was satisfied with the auction results because MCOT won the six frequencies with its previously endorsed budget. It quoted the highest fees for FM 95MHz, 96.5MHz, 99MHz, 100.5MHz, 107MHz and 105.5MHz frequencies.

He said that he would check with the NBTC relevant details for the auctions of 49 frequencies for broadcasting in other provinces today (Feb 22) because there were problems in all previous auctions.







After the auctions are concluded, the NBTC will verify auction results and announce the list of winners who must pay their winning frequency license fees plus the value added tax within 30 days. (TNA)


































