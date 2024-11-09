Mayor shot dead in meeting room in Southern Thailand; police doubt insider as three other individuals unharmed

NARATHIWAT, Thailand – Family and friends gathered on Friday (Nov 8) to mourn the loss of Wichet Thaithongnum, the mayor of a tambon in Rue So district in Narathiwat province, who was fatally shot in his office on.

The body of the mayor, affectionately known as “Mayor Arm,” was transported from Rue So Hospital to the Rue So Municipal School for royally-sponsored funeral rites.



The mayor’s wife, Ratchada Thaithongnum declined to comment to the media, stating that she and her husband had never discussed any problems and that he was a peace-loving individual.

Meanwhile, at the Hand-in-Hand factory, where the shooting occurred, a somber atmosphere prevailed. The factory was closed for the day, with most employees attending the funeral.







Authorities are investigating multiple motives for the killing, including political, business, personal vendettas, and security threats. While all angles are being explored, investigators are placing particular emphasis on the political motive, given the upcoming mayoral election and the victim’s significant influence in the community.

Law enforcement officials suspect that an insider may have provided information to the assailants, enabling them to target the mayor without harming the three other individuals present in the meeting room.

However, the possibility of a connection to militant groups is not being ruled out, and authorities are analyzing evidence to determine if the weapons used in the attack have been linked to any previous incidents. (TNA)

































