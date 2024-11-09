Defense Minister visits Koh Kood in Trat, reaffirms the island belongs to Thailand

TRAT, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai visited Koh Kood in Trat province on Nov 9 to inspect the operations of the naval unit stationed along the Thai-Cambodian border. He met with personnel to assess their well-being and reinforce Thailand’s sovereignty over Koh Kood, an island with established government offices and residents. Accompanied by senior officials, including the Permanent Secretary of Defense, the Secretary-General to the Minister of Defense, and the Navy Chief of Staff, Phumtham’s visit affirmed Thailand’s control and presence on the island.



The deputy prime minister also reviewed progress on the planned Joint Technical Committee (JTC), which is expected to gain Cabinet approval within two weeks. The JTC, coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and chaired by Phumtham himself, will include representatives from the Ministries of Defense, Energy, Foreign Affairs, Finance, and other relevant agencies. Two subcommittees will specifically address marine area allocations and unresolved maritime negotiations.

To address politically driven misinformation regarding Koh Kood’s status, the government reiterated that the island has long been under Thai sovereignty, with local residents freely living there and Thai government offices in operation. Phumtham affirmed during the visit that Koh Kood remains unequivocally Thai, a stance consistently upheld by successive governments to counter any conflicting claims.







MoU 44, recognized as an essential framework by the Thai government, establishes continental shelf boundaries within maritime territories shared with Cambodia, creating a structured basis for negotiations on unresolved issues. The memorandum seeks to facilitate mutually beneficial arrangements for marine resources, with Thailand committed to safeguarding national interests and securing maximum benefits for its people. (NNT)

































