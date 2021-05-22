Massive drug haul on cargo ship from Laem Chabang port Chonburi to Australia probed

Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) will work with Australia Federal Police (AFP) in investigating the syndicate behind the 316kg of methamphetamine found on a cargo ship from Thailand.

ONCB secretary-general Wichai Chaimongkol said the cargo had been loaded onto a Chinese vessel, which left Laem Chabang port in Chonburi on March 25th. The cargo was then transferred to a Portuguese vessel in Singapore and arrived in Australia on April 30th. The ONCB have contacted related agencies at Thai embassies overseas, asking them to submit the financial records and statements of those who are involved with the cargo ship.







The Australian Border Force intercepted the vessel on May 4th, when it docked at Port Botany in Sydney. They found 316kgs of crystalized methamphetamine, or “ice”, hidden in 62 large cardboard boxes, which were labeled as food items and electric barbeque grills. The drug haul is estimated to have a street value of 94.5 million Australian dollars, or about THB2.29 billion.

Mr. Wichai added that the ONCB and AFP have been exchanging intelligence relating to international drug trafficking, money laundering and other crime syndicates, to ensure effective law enforcement in the Asia-Australia regions. (NNT)





























