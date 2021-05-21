Covid-19 vaccinations start in Pattaya without hiccups

The start of public Covid-19 vaccinations got underway in Pattaya with no problems, with no one reporting side effects at two local hospitals.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome checked in May 20 at Pattaya Hospital and Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, giving support to medical workers and talking with senior citizens and those with pre-existing health conditions who registered for the first of 20,000 shots administered across the city Thursday and Friday.







Pattaya Hospital planned to administer 1,000 jabs each day and had no problems meeting its first-day target. Four sites in Pattaya were splitting the 20,000 available doses of the Chinese made CoronaVac vaccine from Sinovac Biotech.

Central Pattaya and Koh Larn residents were serviced at Pattaya Hospital, while Naklua residents got their jabs at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.







Observed for up to 30 minutes following their inoculations, patients reported no major side effects, only some muscle pain.

At Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, the vaccinations were now old hat, as doctors there had already dispensed shots 14 times in small numbers. The day went smoothly, with most of the 2,500 allotted doses dispensed, although there were some no-shows.

Thailand’s shortage of vaccines means that Pattaya won’t see more inoculations until next month when the city hopes to receive enough CoronaShield vaccines from AstraZeneca PLC to inject 10,000 people a day.























