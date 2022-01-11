Maritime authorities to probe ghost ship found in Gulf of Thailand

Thailand’s maritime enforcement command said it would pursue further investigation into the appearance of the now-capsized unmanned ship in the Gulf of Thailand for potentially illegal activities.

The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center (Thai MECC) has released its statement on the disappearance and reappearance of the so-called ghost ship on Thai waters, in which it says further investigation will be needed. The ship, reportedly carrying the name Fin Shui Yuan 2, was first spotted floating in the Gulf of Thailand and was then found capsized shortly after an inspection by Thai officials, where they found no crew members or any cargo on board.







The investigation into the origin of this sunken ship will continue due to concerns over potentially illegal activities.

Thai MECC Spokesman RADM Itthipat Kawinfueangfukul said the Royal Thai Navy has continued the search for the origin of this unmanned ship, as well as assessing the environmental impact from the oil streaks left by the sunken vessel.





Thai officials believe this ghost ship, now recorded in the case file as Fin Shui Yuan 2, could actually be the China-registered cargo vessel Jin Shui Yuan 2. This 56-meter vessel was last spotted in 2020, according to the AIS vessel tracking system. (NNT)





























