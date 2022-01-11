Phuket ensures sufficient medical resources to handle surging coronavirus infections

The Ministry of Public Health has raised the COVID-19 Alert in Phuket to Level 4, with members of the public warned not to visit risk areas such as places with large gathers or poor ventilation.

The province has seen a rising number of coronavirus infections and the provincial public health office warns that hospital beds and quarantine facilities will soon be in short supply.







According to the office, residents returning from other provinces have meanwhile been urged to monitor their health for two weeks and to work from home, get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated if they have not already done so.

Those who test positive are advised to call the hotline 1330 in order to register for home isolation, while factories are encouraged to enforce “bubble & seal” protocols if they detect any COVID cases.



Phuket Governor NarongWoonciew has meanwhile tasked local officials with ensuring there are sufficient medical resources available to handle surging coronavirus infections.

According to samples collected by local health authorities, over 66% of COVID-19 cases in the province are now the Omicron variant. (NNT)



























