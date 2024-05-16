Maris bids farewell to Ambassador of Malaysia to Thailand upon completion of duty

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, welcomed H.E. Datuk Jojie Samuel, Ambassador of Malaysia to Thailand and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, who paid a courtesy call on the occasion of the completion of duty on 14 May 2024. On this occasion, the Ambassador of Malaysia also congratulated H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa upon his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Both sides expressed satisfaction that the bilateral relations between Thailand and Malaysia have been very dynamic, with frequent exchanges of visit and consultations between Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. In addition, Ambassador Jojie highlighted various high-level bilateral meetings that the Malaysian side is scheduled to host in 2024. The Minister also underscored the importance of promoting Thailand-Malaysia border area development, which would mutually benefit both countries and peoples. (MFA)















































