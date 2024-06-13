Ambassador of the United States of America to Thailand visits newly appointed Vice Minister

H.E. Mr. Robert F. Godec, Ambassador of the United States of America to Thailand, paid a courtesy call to congratulate H.E. Mr. Russ Jalichandra on his appointment as Vice Minister on 11 June 2024.

Both sides reaffirmed the long-standing alliance between the two countries and discussed wide-ranging issues on Thailand – U.S. bilateral relations, promoting more high-level engagements and driving the multi-dimensional strategic partnership forward. They welcomed the successful outcomes of the recent Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Ministerial Meeting in Singapore, and exchanged views on geopolitical landscape as well as recent regional and global developments, including the situation in Myanmar, Ukraine, and the Middle East. (MFA)























































