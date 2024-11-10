Man crashes car into expressway barrier, falls from bridge and dies in Nonthaburi

NONTHABURI, Thailand – A man lost control of his Toyota Fortuner while speeding around a curve on the Udon Ratthaya Expressway in Nonthaburi, crashing into the barrier and being ejected from his vehicle, resulting in his death, November 10.

Police from Pak Kret Police Station, along with rescue teams from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, arrived at the scene near the Chaeng Watthana exit. They discovered the black Toyota Fortuner, with its right wheels mounted onto the barrier and the driver’s door open. Below the overpass, they found the body of Mr. Nattapon, 46, the driver, who had died in the fall.



According to initial investigations, the driver was speeding from the Bang Pa-in Expressway and lost control at the curve, causing the vehicle to hit the barrier. The impact caused the right side of the vehicle to mount the barrier and, since the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, he was ejected from the car, falling 3 meters to the ground below.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the expressway to check if any other vehicles were involved. The body was handed over to the foundation to be sent to the Forensic Science Institute for further examination.













































