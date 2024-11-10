‘Loy Krathong Festivals 2024’ just around the corner

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Loy Krathong Festivals 2024 are just around the corner! Let’s feel the full moon’s glow enchant your soul!

Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing ambience of the full moon night of tradition, culture, and pure festive spirit.







Indulge in a culinary journey with a wide array of mouthwatering food and refreshing drinks. Participate in a variety of exciting activities and traditions that celebrate this special occasion.

Mark your calendars and join in various provinces across the country. Let the magic of Loy Krathong cast its spell on you! (PRD)





































