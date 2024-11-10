Cool mornings in the North and Northeast, heavy rain in the South; Less rain in Pattaya and Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Meteorological Department reports that the North and Northeast of Thailand are experiencing cool morning temperatures due to a high-pressure system from China. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in parts of the South, where people should remain cautious of potential flash floods and landslides, especially in mountainous and low-lying areas.



The department also notes moderate waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, with waves reaching 1-2 meters in height, and over 2 meters during thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Additionally, Typhoon “Yinxing” is expected to approach southern Hainan Island, China, and the central coast of Vietnam between November 11-12, after which it is predicted to weaken into a tropical depression and a low-pressure area. The storm is not expected to enter Thailand, but travelers heading to these areas should monitor the weather conditions during this period.













































