Malaysian tourists down as Thailand’s Hat Yai cancels ‘Songkran Festival’

SONGKHLA (TNA) Hat Yai municipality has cancelled the Songkran festival and Midnight Songkran 2020 as part of the measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.







The Songkran Festival and Midnight Songkran is normally held annually between April 12-13 and normally attended by several tens of thousands of Thais and Malaysian tourists. The Hat Yai municipality said the cancellation is stepping up preventive measures against coronavirus.

Songkhla Governor Jaruwat Kliangklao asked for cooperation from local authorities in 16 districts to cancel or postpone holding public gatherings.

As a result, Hat Yai municipality decided to cancel the Song Kran celebrations this year to reduce risks of the Covid-19 spreading, the governor said. (TNA)



















