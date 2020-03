An elderly pedestrian was killed when he was clipped by a van in Sattahip.





The victim, carrying more than 10,500 baht in his pocket but no identification, died on the center median of Sukhumvit Road at the 160-kilometer marker.

Driver of the Toyota van, Apicha Boonpravet, 37, said he simply didn’t see the man in his 60s walking on the very edge of the island.

He was charged with reckless driving resulting in death.