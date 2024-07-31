CP Foods dismisses invasive blackchin tilapia claims

Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CP Foods) has responded to what it describes as “misleading” images and messages about blackchin tilapia that have been circulating in public forums, which the company says have damaged its reputation. The controversy stems from accusations regarding the spread of the invasive species across various provinces in Thailand, implicating CP Foods in the process.

The company has confirmed that it imported blackchin tilapia from Ghana for research purposes in December 2010 with approval from the Department of Fisheries. However, the project was discontinued a month later due to the fish’s poor health, leading to their disposal through approved methods.







CP Foods has disputed specific images shared on various social media platforms, stating they inaccurately represent the company’s breeding practices and locations. To counteract the negative publicity, CP Foods has initiated several cooperative projects to address ecological concerns. These include partnerships with the Department of Fisheries and local universities to support sustainable fish population management and food product development.

CP Foods’ head of corporate affairs, Kobboon Srichai, has affirmed the company’s commitment to factual accuracy and legal recourse to protect its reputation against misinformation.





































