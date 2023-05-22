Thailand projects over 7,000 flights from China in the coming months

Thai transport authorities have reported that Thailand is seeing a surge in the number of flights from China, although the figures remain below pre-pandemic levels.

According to the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI), between October 2022 and April of this year, a total of 12,805 flights were operated between Thailand and China – marking a 98% increase compared to the same period the previous year.







AEROTHAI President Nopasit Chakpitak said in a recent statement that China’s optimization of its pandemic policy early this year has led to increased demand for flights and higher flight frequencies connecting the two countries.

Nopasit noted the number of flights between China and Thailand has continued to increase this year, jumping from 1,063 recorded in January to 4,240 in April.







He added that AEROTHAI anticipates more flights from China in the coming months, projecting over 7,000 flights in the months of July, August and September.

The AEROTHAI statement said the total number of flights between October 2022 and September 2023 is expected to exceed 46,000, which is still 66% lower compared to the same period in 2019. (NNT)















