Phuket and Krabi take the spotlight in new Czech film ’Ostrov’ (The Island)

Thailand’s Phuket and Krabi have been featured in a new Czech film called ’Ostrov’ (The Island), which premiered on February 1, 2023, in Prague.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the film showcases the country’s “Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters” campaign and its experience-based tourism. Its premiere was attended by various media representatives, actors, artists, and cultural figures, including the Ambassador of Thailand to the Czech Republic.







Ostrov, which opened in 180 cinemas in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, was directed and written by Rudolf Havl?k and stars Ji?? Langmajer and Jana Plodkov?.

The film is an adventure comedy about a vacation that takes a turn when the two end up on a deserted island. 97% of the film was shot in Phuket and Krabi, making it the first Czech film production to be filmed almost entirely in Thailand.







Jana Plodkov? spoke highly of her time in Thailand, saying she was captivated by the country, its people, culture, and nature. Lead actor Ji?? Langmajer also posted pictures and videos of his experiences in Thailand on his Instagram account, which has over 200,000 followers, further exposing the country as a holiday destination.

A movie trailer can be viewed at the following link: https://youtu.be/3SkPR3LXHIc (NNT)



























