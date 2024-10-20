Revitalization of Ekamai Forest Park, transforming under-bridge space into green area in Watthana

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Jakkapan Phataraprasit, visited the Ekamai Forest Park to oversee the implementation of Governor Chatchart’s policy on environmental management, October 19. This project aims to enhance the park located beneath the expressway at Ekamai Soi 23, along the Saen Saeb Canal in the Watthana district.

Ekamai Forest Park, covering approximately 5.6 rai (2.2 acres) and owned by the Expressway Authority of Thailand, is divided into two sections: the area under the bridge and a junction. The western section measures 2.6 rai, while the eastern section spans 3 rai. The Watthana district plans to upgrade the area into a “15-minute park,” which includes planting additional trees to create a space for exercise and relaxation for the public. There are also plans to construct a bridge over the Saen Saeb Canal, with coordination from the Environmental Office for design and improvement of the park, slated for completion within 180 days.



Currently, contractors are working on site preparation, layout planning, and establishing various points within the park. However, issues have arisen, including delays in moving existing materials and equipment from the area and adverse weather conditions due to the rainy season, resulting in only about 2% progress on the project.

In light of these challenges, the Deputy Governor instructed the Environmental Office to coordinate with the Watthana district to complete the relocation of materials and equipment from the park by Monday, October 21. Additionally, he emphasized the need for the Environmental Office to adjust the park’s design to match the actual conditions on the ground, ensuring it aligns with the allocated budget and serves the intended purpose effectively for the community.













































