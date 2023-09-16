Majority of parents in Thailand support ban on import and sale of e-cigarettes

A recent study conducted by the Research Centre for Social and Business Development (SAB) has revealed that a majority of parents in Thailand support the existing ban on the import and sale of e-cigarettes.

The findings, presented at a seminar organized by SAB, indicate that 91% of the 5,582 respondents nationwide are in favor of maintaining the ban, citing concerns about the potential health risks to young people. The survey was given to 4,087 parents of students ranging from upper primary to high schools, along with teachers and school administrators.







The survey further highlighted that 80% of respondents were well aware of the adverse health effects associated with e-cigarettes. The same percentage also believed that e-cigarettes could serve as a gateway to illicit drugs. To address these concerns, experts from the Tobacco Control Research and Knowledge Management Centre (TRC) made clear the need for collaboration between various government ministries and agencies to enforce the ban effectively.







The experts also called for awareness programs involving parents, teachers, and the media to educate the public about the dangers of e-cigarettes. The group went on to suggest incorporating anti-e-cigarette curricula in schools and instilling a strong social value against e-cigarette use among young people.

The support for the ban extends to organizations such as the Congress of Parents and Teachers in Thailand (CPTT) and The Royal College of Paediatricians of Thailand. (NNT)













